Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $858,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 708,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 80,508 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 171,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank opened at $58.97 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.03%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

