TopCoin (TOP) One Day Volume Hits $0.00

TopCoin (CURRENCY:TOP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One TopCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TopCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TopCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TopCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TopCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015812 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00291826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00184436 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TopCoin Coin Profile

TopCoin’s total supply is 41,643,721 coins. TopCoin’s official website is topcoin.us

Buying and Selling TopCoin

TopCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TopCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TopCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.