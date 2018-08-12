TokenStars Price Up 26.8% This Week (TEAM)

TokenStars (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, TokenStars has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One TokenStars token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. TokenStars has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $91,662.00 worth of TokenStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00063529 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007720 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000460 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000548 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TokenStars Token Profile

TokenStars (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TokenStars’ total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,418,277 tokens. TokenStars’ official Twitter account is @tokenstars and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenStars is medium.com/@tokenstars . The official website for TokenStars is tokenstars.com/team

TokenStars Token Trading

TokenStars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenStars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

