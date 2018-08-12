TLG Immobilien (TLG) PT Set at €24.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) received a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLG. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.77 ($27.64).

Get TLG Immobilien alerts:

ETR TLG opened at €22.48 ($26.14) on Friday. TLG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €17.40 ($20.23) and a 1-year high of €23.30 ($27.09).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.