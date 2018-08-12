Titan International Inc (TWI) Receives $14.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWI. ValuEngine cut Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Titan International from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Titan International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 549,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Martin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $144,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $1,226,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,267,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,985,000 after buying an additional 754,114 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.05. Titan International has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Titan International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Titan International will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio is -4.08%.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

