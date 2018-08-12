Tintri Inc (TNTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tintri Inc (NASDAQ:TNTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TNTR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tintri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tintri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNTR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tintri by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tintri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tintri by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 35,547 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tintri by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 38,995 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tintri traded down $0.01, hitting $0.16, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . 6,763,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,316,967. Tintri has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.03.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services.

