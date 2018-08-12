Tigercoin Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (TGC)

Tigercoin (CURRENCY:TGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Tigercoin has a total market capitalization of $130,224.00 and $0.00 worth of Tigercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tigercoin has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Tigercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00016203 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000106 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00044808 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00058716 BTC.

Tigercoin Coin Profile

Tigercoin (TGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 6th, 2013. Tigercoin’s total supply is 43,536,800 coins. Tigercoin’s official Twitter account is @TigerCoin . Tigercoin’s official website is tigercoin.wordpress.com

Buying and Selling Tigercoin

Tigercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tigercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tigercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

