ThyssenKrupp (TKA) PT Set at €23.00 by Cfra

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €23.00 ($26.74) target price from analysts at Cfra in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.70 ($32.21).

FRA:TKA opened at €20.46 ($23.79) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

