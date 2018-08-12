THL Credit (TCRD) and OFS Capital (OFS) Head to Head Analysis

THL Credit (NASDAQ: TCRD) and OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for THL Credit and OFS Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THL Credit 0 4 0 0 2.00 OFS Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

THL Credit currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.10%. OFS Capital has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.80%. Given OFS Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OFS Capital is more favorable than THL Credit.

Dividends

THL Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. OFS Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. THL Credit pays out 89.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OFS Capital pays out 106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. THL Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of THL Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of OFS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of THL Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of OFS Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares THL Credit and OFS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit -8.89% 11.01% 6.03% OFS Capital 37.64% 9.17% 4.60%

Volatility & Risk

THL Credit has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Capital has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares THL Credit and OFS Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit $78.77 million 3.40 -$7.90 million $1.21 6.77 OFS Capital $33.43 million 4.72 $7.90 million $1.28 9.24

OFS Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than THL Credit. THL Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFS Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The Company is a direct lender to lower middle-market companies and invests primarily in directly originated first lien senior secured loans, including unitranche investments. In certain instances, it also makes second lien secured loans and subordinated, or mezzanine, debt investments, which may include an associated equity component, such as warrants, preferred stock or similar securities, and direct equity investments. Its first lien senior secured loans may be structured as traditional first lien senior secured loans or as unitranche loans. The Company’s investment activities are managed by THL Credit Advisors LLC.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities. The Company may make investments directly or through OFS SBIC I, LP (SBIC I LP), its investment company subsidiary. It focuses on investments in loans, in which OFS Advisor’s investment professionals have expertise, including investments in first-lien, unitranche, second-lien, and mezzanine loans and, to a lesser extent, on warrants and other equity securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC (OFS Advisor).

