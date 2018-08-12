The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $19,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,566 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 452,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 125,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. TheStreet upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of The Coca-Cola opened at $46.08 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $196.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

