The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $43,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,006,000 after buying an additional 6,724,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,725,000 after buying an additional 4,526,566 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,857,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,322,000 after buying an additional 1,869,038 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 10,115,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,318,000 after buying an additional 1,819,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,078,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,121,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. TheStreet raised The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

KO opened at $46.08 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $196.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

