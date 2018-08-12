Tezos (Pre-Launch) Price Down 12% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Tezos (Pre-Launch) coin can currently be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. Tezos (Pre-Launch) has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.57 million worth of Tezos (Pre-Launch) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos (Pre-Launch) has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos (Pre-Launch) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015968 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000365 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008482 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00303088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00186482 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00024497 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00066905 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official Twitter account is @tez0s . The Reddit community for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official message board is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is www.tezos.com

Buying and Selling Tezos (Pre-Launch)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos (Pre-Launch) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos (Pre-Launch) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos (Pre-Launch) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos (Pre-Launch) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos (Pre-Launch) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.