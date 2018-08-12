Texas Permanent School Fund Has $393,000 Stake in Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,817 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kindred Healthcare were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kindred Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,814,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after acquiring an additional 430,439 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kindred Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kindred Healthcare by 46,724.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,564,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,646 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kindred Healthcare by 6.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Kindred Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,167,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 136,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Healthcare opened at $9.00 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.73. Kindred Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $821.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on KND. TheStreet cut Kindred Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kindred Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Kindred Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Hospitals, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, and RehabCare. The company provides long-term acute care (LTAC) services to post-intensive care and medically complex patients, including the critically ill and suffering from multiple organ system failures most commonly of the cardiovascular, pulmonary, kidney, gastro-intestinal, and cutaneous systems.

