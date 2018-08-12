Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in James River Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 51,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 521,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of James River Group opened at $39.97 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. James River Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $228.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, insider E. Shaw Oculus Portfolios D. sold 3,297,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $118,700,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Oakes sold 17,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $631,805.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,029.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

