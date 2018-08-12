Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Short Interest Up 20.5% in July

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,357,143 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 13th total of 12,742,430 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,716,599 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 102,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $11,295,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,117.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments opened at $110.09 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $79.60 and a twelve month high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 28.08%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “$115.68” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

