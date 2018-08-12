TETRA Technologies (TTI) Given a $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) received a $8.00 price objective from B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.13% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTI. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised TETRA Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

TETRA Technologies opened at $4.73 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.87.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.95 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,583,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,746,000 after acquiring an additional 702,910 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,351,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 685,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,914,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after acquiring an additional 522,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,347,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

