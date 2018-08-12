Tesla (TSLA) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Vertical Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.31.

Tesla stock opened at $355.49 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $389.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 50.84% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,813,518.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

