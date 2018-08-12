Tesla Inc (TSLA) Holdings Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,171,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,517,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,727 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,657,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $441,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 74,343.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 583,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 582,850 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 397,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $105,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 394,143 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $104,894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $369.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Guggenheim set a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $411.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.31.

Tesla stock opened at $355.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.65. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $389.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,813,518.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total transaction of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

