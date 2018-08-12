Tenet Healthcare (THC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenet Healthcare came up with an adjusted net income of 49 cents per share in the second quarter of 2018, which rebounded from the year-ago loss of 17 cents. Strategic divestitures helped streamlining its core operations while accretive acquisitions are significantly strengthening its top line. Moreover, the company’s recently adopted enterprise-wide cost-reduction program is likely to favor earnings going forward. Following solid second-quarter results, Tenet Healthcare has raised its 2018 EPS guidance. However, the company has a high level of uncollectible accounts inducing a mounting level of bad debt. Rising leverage ratio has induced a spike in interest expenses, weighing on the company’s margins. Tenet Healthcare has also been suffering lower revenues over the past many quarters.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on THC. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Tenet Healthcare traded down $0.19, hitting $32.29, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $48,464,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $30,369,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,109,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after buying an additional 614,701 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 481,111 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,094,000.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

