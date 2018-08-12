TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $537.45 Million

Brokerages expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post sales of $537.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $544.75 million. TEGNA posted sales of $464.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.52 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 25.33%.

TGNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stephens raised TEGNA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

TGNA opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.