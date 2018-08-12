TechShares Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (THS)

TechShares (CURRENCY:THS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, TechShares has traded flat against the US dollar. One TechShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TechShares has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TechShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00081157 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000685 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000822 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000394 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000958 BTC.

TechShares Profile

TechShares (CRYPTO:THS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 28th, 2016. TechShares’ total supply is 646,359,158 coins. TechShares’ official website is www.techsharescommunity.com

Buying and Selling TechShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TechShares directly using U.S. dollars.

