Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $57.49 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,918 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $57,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $87.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

