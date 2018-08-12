TCP Capital (TCPC) Receives Buy Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their buy rating on shares of TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCPC. BidaskClub cut TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TCP Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Get TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of TCP Capital opened at $14.81 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $867.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.46 million. TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 32.55%. research analysts predict that TCP Capital will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TCP Capital by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TCP Capital by 70.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 63,286 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of TCP Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 288,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of TCP Capital by 25.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 228,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 46,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.