TCG BDC (CGBD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their buy rating on shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TCG BDC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut TCG BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

CGBD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.23. 126,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of -0.45. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 45.15%. analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 85.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in TCG BDC by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.