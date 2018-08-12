Target Co. (TGT) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Target by 19.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,644,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 13.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 28.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 163,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 36,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Target by 74.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 112,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 48,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,813 shares of company stock worth $4,076,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $82.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $83.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. Target’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.76.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

