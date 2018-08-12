Tamarack-Valley-Energy (TVE) PT Raised to C$6.50

Tamarack-Valley-Energy (CVE:TVE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 74.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TVE. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.54.

Shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy opened at C$25.03 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$24.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98.

In related news, insider Kevin Screen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$70,500.00. Also, insider Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$29,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,435 shares of company stock worth $245,184.

About Tamarack-Valley-Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (Tamarack) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas company. The Company has working interests in petroleum and natural gas properties in the Alder Flats area. Tamarack has interests in over 220 sections of land in the Wilson Creek and Alder Flats area of Alberta. The Company operates a range of oil batteries, which have capacities of approximately 3,800 barrels per day (bbl/d) capacity and approximately 1,000 bbl/d; an approximately 30 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) gas plant, and an approximately six mmcf/d gas plant.

