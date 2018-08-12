Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,674,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,633,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 56,872,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,079,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,185 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,189,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,954,000 after buying an additional 320,062 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,958,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,320,838,000 after buying an additional 242,560 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 21,544,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,803,000 after buying an additional 930,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,552,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,485,000 after buying an additional 46,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. opened at $41.03 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $233.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous annual dividend of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

