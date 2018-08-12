Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCMD. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.44. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.49 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Tactile Systems Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $32,102.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,158.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $69,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,091 shares of company stock worth $5,553,656 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

