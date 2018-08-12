Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Insider Chris Stolte Sells 172,791 Shares

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) insider Chris Stolte sold 172,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $17,894,235.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,327 shares in the company, valued at $18,260,424.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chris Stolte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 9th, Chris Stolte sold 285,000 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $29,349,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Chris Stolte sold 95,000 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $9,332,800.00.

On Monday, May 14th, Chris Stolte sold 95,000 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $8,848,300.00.

DATA opened at $103.70 on Friday. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Funds LLC bought a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,406,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 748.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 164,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 537.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,282 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 25,534 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,787,000 after buying an additional 60,634 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DATA. Deutsche Bank raised Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tableau Software Inc Class A to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tableau Software Inc Class A to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.48.

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

