Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals opened at $12.22 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,894,000 after purchasing an additional 57,654 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 294,663 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,652,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 654,094 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 45,715 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

