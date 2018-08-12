Symantec Co. (SYMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th.

Symantec has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. Symantec has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Symantec to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of SYMC stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Symantec has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. analysts forecast that Symantec will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SYMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JMP Securities downgraded Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Symantec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Symantec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

