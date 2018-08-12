Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.95 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Sykes Enterprises opened at $28.48 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 61,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,484,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,841,000 after purchasing an additional 328,065 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 179,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.