Switch Inc (SWCH) Major Shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo Sells 93,142 Shares

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 93,142 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $1,278,839.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Gonsalves Balelo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Switch alerts:

On Tuesday, August 7th, William Gonsalves Balelo sold 97,704 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,004.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, William Gonsalves Balelo sold 207,154 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,325.38, for a total transaction of $1,310,327,768.52.

Shares of Switch opened at $14.07 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Switch Inc has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. Citigroup raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Switch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Switch by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.