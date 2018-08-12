Swiss Re (SREN) Given a CHF 120 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 120 price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s previous close.

SREN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 99 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 103 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 87 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 101 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 99.17.

Swiss Re opened at CHF 97.12 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

