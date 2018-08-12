SwftCoin Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, OEX and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015839 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00291565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00184823 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013740 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OEX, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.