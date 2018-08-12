SuperCoin Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $175,054.00 and $1.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012849 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 49,300,468 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

