SunTrust Banks Weighs in on BioScrip Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (BIOS)

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of BioScrip in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.

Get BioScrip alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered BioScrip from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of BioScrip in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

BIOS opened at $2.82 on Friday. BioScrip has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $347.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $175.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venor Capital Management LP increased its position in BioScrip by 3.1% during the first quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 14,651,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after buying an additional 443,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioScrip by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,584,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after buying an additional 967,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in BioScrip by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 179,700 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BioScrip by 2.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,032,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 80,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BioScrip by 334.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 1,867,415 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for BioScrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioScrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.