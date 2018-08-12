SunTrust Banks Comments on Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s Q3 2019 Earnings (GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $59.00 target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $12.25 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $207.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.68.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.66% and a negative net margin of 1,072.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $107,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

