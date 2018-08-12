SunTrust Banks Comments on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.30. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.14). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BECN. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,131,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,246,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,348,000 after purchasing an additional 256,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,912,000 after purchasing an additional 206,232 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,232,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,150,000 after purchasing an additional 104,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 314,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,189,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 11,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $501,877.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,929.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 328,690 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,077. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

Read More: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.