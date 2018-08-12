Sunoco (SUN) Trading Up 0.5%

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.64. Approximately 19,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 316,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.02.

Get Sunoco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 0.83%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 198,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.