Sunesis Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 4.6% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCPH. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

