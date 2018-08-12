Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.07

Media coverage about Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sun Hydraulics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.4335485618303 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNHY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sun Hydraulics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sun Hydraulics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Sun Hydraulics traded down $0.18, hitting $47.17, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 123,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.77. Sun Hydraulics has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Sun Hydraulics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 25,000 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 1,000 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $4,615,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

