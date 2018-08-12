Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,128,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $30,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6,618.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 794.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 19,475.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $26.89 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $139,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $168,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $767,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,543 shares of company stock valued at $734,721. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

