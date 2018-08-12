Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners traded up $0.55, hitting $23.91, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.41. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.20. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Suburban Propane Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.86%.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $98,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven C. Boyd sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $199,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,307.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suburban Propane Partners (SPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.