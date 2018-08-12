Strattec Security (STRT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 371,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

