Strattec Security (STRT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 2.34%.
Strattec Security Company Profile
Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
