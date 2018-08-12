Storj (STORJ) Market Capitalization Reaches $46.27 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00005385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. Storj has a total market capitalization of $46.27 million and $4.71 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Storj has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016146 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00301116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00188799 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000152 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013844 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,539 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex, Qryptos, Livecoin, Liqui, OKEx, CoinTiger, Upbit, IDAX, Radar Relay, Tidex, Gate.io, Poloniex, Huobi, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.