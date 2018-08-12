Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for Rollins (ROL)

Rollins (NYSE:ROL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Rollins traded up $0.23, hitting $56.23, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 176,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,580. Rollins has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $480.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $107,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $204,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $208,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

