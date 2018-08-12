Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Armstrong Flooring (AFI)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong Flooring from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Armstrong Flooring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Armstrong Flooring currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

AFI opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $418.54 million, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Armstrong Flooring has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $17.91.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million. Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. analysts anticipate that Armstrong Flooring will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

