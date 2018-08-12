Stifel Nicolaus Raises Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Price Target to $15.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.43% and a negative net margin of 9,872.67%. analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 114,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies.

