Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Yelp (YELP) Price Target to $42.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YELP. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Yelp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 target price on Yelp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.09.

Get Yelp alerts:

NYSE:YELP opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.96. Yelp has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $234.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.26 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 17.64%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $493,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,029.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $254,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,500 shares of company stock worth $6,942,385. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 19.2% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 233.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 78,125 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 54,678 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,245 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.